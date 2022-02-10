The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has set October – December 2022 as the period for conducting the national examinations.

Accordingly, the period applies for Primary Leaving Examination (PLE), Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) levels.

According to UNEB’s Executive Secretary, Dan Odongo, the normal registration of candidates at all levels (PLE, UCE and UACE) commences this month of February and will go on until May 31, 2022.

For candidates who may miss registering during the normal period, Odongo says a period has been set for late registration, starting from 1st to June 31, 2022.

The board has decided to maintain the registration fees for candidates at all levels with PLE fees standing at Shs34,000, UCE(Shs68,000) while UACE will pay Shs164,000.

The board, however, warns that late registration attracts a surcharge of 50% of the total registration fees at UCE and UACE levels, and 100% surcharge at PLE level.

As it has always been the case, Odongo confirmed that the government will pay the registration fees for all the candidates sponsored under any of the three programs; Universal Primary Education (UPE), Universal Secondary Education (USE) and the Universal Post-O level Education and Training program (UPOLET).

Misappropriation of Examination Registration Fees

UNEB has cautioned heads of centres or their representatives authorised to collect examination registration fees to ensure that all the UNEB registration fees are remitted to the Board and the students registered for the examination.

“Anyone who fails to do so commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding two thousand currency points (forty million shillings) or a term of imprisonment not exceeding ten years or both as provided in Section 32 of the UNEB Act 2021,” Odongo cautioned.

Such a person shall also pay back the money collected to the concerned students or their sponsors and compensate them accordingly. Where the person convicted is a registered teacher, the person shall be disciplined under the relevant laws regulating the teaching profession.

Odongo has also warned heads of UPE, USE and UPOLET centres who collect examination fees from private candidates but register these as government sponsored candidates.

According to Odongo, this is a fraudulent practice which causes financial loss to government.

“Any head of an examination centre or school director discovered to have indulged in this practice shall pay twice the amount that has been defrauded. Relevant laws on fraud will be applied on such a headteacher/director and in addition, the examination centre number of the school shall be withdrawn,” Odongo warned.

Meanwhile, display of candidates registers will commence on August 1 and end September 30, 2022 while detailed timetables for the three examinations will be issued by August 31, 2022.