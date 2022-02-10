Sheraton Hotel Kampala has announced it will be hosting a special Valentine’s day treat for lovers on Monday, February 14.

According to Jean-Philippe Bittencourt, the hotel General Manager, while Valentine’s day is an annual celebration of of love, friendship, and admiration among people all over the world, the hotel can be left behind in making the day special for lovebirds.

“We have planned special offers for our guests to help them have a memorable celebration. There will be a luxurious dinner at the Seven Seas Restaurant that comes with a three-course meal for two, a bottle of sparkling wine, a flower, chocolate for the ladies, and special entertainment by a saxophonist for shs 400,000 per couple, while our guests at Paradise Restaurant will have a dinner buffet, a bottle of selected house wine as well as a live band performance at Paradise Restaurant at shs300,000 per couple,”Bittencourt told journalists on Thursday.

He noted that lovers could treat themselves and loved ones to spa sessions utilizing any of their offer packages that come with steam and sauna and will run until the end of the month of February.

“To spice up the day, the hotel has planned to give back to their lucky clients through a challenge dubbed #SheratonLove running across our social media platforms for couples to celebrate this day.”

Bittencourt noted that by doing this, Sheraton seeks to give an “unforgettable” valentines day experience to its guests.

“The best is always saved for the last and each couple that attends the dinner will stand a chance to win goodies from the hotel’s arcade shops like Life Care Salon, Raha Jewelers, First Jewelry, Silver Dreams and Eve and Nico Beauty Stores.”

He however emphasized observance of all Covid Standard Operating Procedure by both guests and staff at the hotel.