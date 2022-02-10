Minister for ICT and National Guidance Chris Baryomunsi has said that National Unity Platform (NUP)’s Samuel Masereka was arrested on intelligence that he was working with the ADF rebel group.

Baryomunsi, while addressing the press at the Uganda Media Centre on Wednesday said that security traced messages and government has evidence that Masereka’s mobile number was being used communicate with the ADF rebels.

“He was sending communication saying they were going to kill the CDF, General Kandiho and a host of other people and all this communication was confirmed,” Baryomunsi told journalists.

The ICT minister said that government carries out all its operations according to intelligence and they will not be ceasing operations to flash out the ADF and their elements in the country.

“In fact, we are going to intensify the search to make sure we flush out the ADF,” Baryomunsi added.

Masereka, who is a NUP cordinator for Kasese District came out earlier this month with visible wounds and marks of torture, saying that he was arrested because of his political affiliation to NUP.

Addressing journalists at their NUP headquarters last week, Masereka said that he was asked about NUP’s plans and funders while in detention before being subjected to torture and later released.

Early this week, the NUP Kasese Cordinator sued Government together with the former Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence(CMI) boss, Maj Gen Abel Kandiho over this case.

The Uganda government has come under fire from civil society groups and foreign development partners like the United States and European Union over cases of torture, following Masereka and writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija’s ordeals.

Baryomunsi however called this “excitement” and stressed that government does not need any foreign interference in how they do their business.

“We do not need any lectures on human rights, I have seen some embassies writings to us in excitement, we do not need lessons,” Baryomunsi said.