President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who is also the National Resistance Movement party chairman has suggested that leading opposition party, National Unity Platform(NUP) scrapped off the list of those supposed to benefit from IPOD funding for refusal to join the political party coalition.

NUP recently said they will not join IPOD because the platform has largely been used to legitimize the NRM that they said has no regard or respect for democracy.

“The regime uses it (IPOD) for political gain, far from its intended objective of strengthening Uganda’s multiparty democracy. You will agree that in the past ten years of IPOD’s existence in Uganda, the democratic space has shrunk, going from bad to worse every successive year” said NUP Secretary General Lewis Rubongoya.

However, speaking to the IPOD Council of Secretaries General of member political parties at State House Entebbe, Museveni urged all political parties in Uganda to work together and resolve the issues affecting the country.

Museveni who is also the current chairperson of the IPOD says despite the political differences political parties should take lead in the promotion of peace and stability in the country.

“Because the idea is, although you have differences, please work for stability by sharing some common positions in a forum and the only forum is this one (IPOD),” he said.

He noted that although IPOD brings together all political parties represented in parliament, some do not want to cooperate with others and therefore, these should not qualify for government funding under IPOD arrangement.

“It should even be put in the law that those who don’t want to be part of the forum, should not share that money, ” Museveni stressed.

According to the IPOD Council Chairperson, Richard Todwong, NUP is getting more funding than UPC, DP and JEEMA and yet they don’t want to cooperate with other political parties.

“Their work is contrary to the spirit of dialogue and unity for the country,” he noted.

President Museveni at the May 2019 IPOD summit committed to increase public funding to political parties from shs10 billion to shs35 billion and to review the modalities of allocation of the said funding to a more equitable formula that takes into account the day-to-day activities of the parties, their administrative expenses and the need to finance joint activities under IPOD.

The IPOD Council Chairperson, Richard Todwong thanked the president for ensuring that more funding is made available in accordance with the promise.

“Indeed, the shs35 billion was passed by parliament in a supplementary budget for funding of political parties under the IPOD arrangement,” Tadwong said.

He however said although in the January March quarter, shs23 billion was released by the Ministry of Finance out of shs35 billion and that the Electoral Commission has again allocated these funds to the seven political parties in Parliament in accordance with their numerical strength contrary to the resolution of the march 2021 IPOD summit.

According to the allocation; NRM got shs17 billion (74%), NUP got 3.1 billion (13.5%), FDC got shs1.7 billion (7.4%), DP and UPC each got shs 485 million (2.1%). JEEMA and PPP each got shs 53 million (0.2%)

President Museveni maintained his earlier position that 15% of the total amount should be shared equally among member parties for administrative expenses, another 15% to be allocated to the IPOD secretariat for joint activities for the member parties and 70% be allocated based on numerical strength of parliamentary representation of member parties.

He also agreed to meet the IPOD Council of Secretaries General every 4 months.

“I thank the parties which are here and the ones which are not here but subscribe to the belief of harmony among political parties. I’m happy that with the generation of independence, some us have been able to push Uganda towards a more viable way of doing things,” Museveni noted.

IPOD is an organization that brings together all political parties represented in Parliament with a cardinal objective of promoting meaningful interparty dialogue in pursuit of the peaceful coexistence of national development activities.

In attendance were NRM Secretary General Richard Tadwong, Gerald Siranda of Democratic Party (DP), Mohammad Kateregga (JEEMA) and Ebil Fred of Uganda People’s Congress (UPC).