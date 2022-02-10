A USA-based Ugandan journalist Remmy Bahati is the latest source to confirm the whereabouts of award-winning novelist and government critic Kakwenza Rukirabashaija.

According to Bahati, Kakwenza will be on her program dubbed Diaspora Open Space Conversations to narrate his ordeal following days in detention in Uganda where he alleges, he was subjected to torture and inhumane acts.

Kakwenza reportedly flee from the country for exile according to his lawyer Eron Kizza. While the lawyer did not reveal the route Kakwenza took, some informal sources maintained the novelist had exited through Rwanda.

However, the Commander of Land Forces Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba in a tweet later dismissed the reports, stating that he had held a conversation with the President of Rwanda Paul Kagame who confirmed that Kakwenza “was not in Rwanda”.

The novelist also posted on social media that indicating he could be in Malawi.

Now Bahati confirms that she is in contact with Kakwenza and he is set to appear in a live interview to narrate his ordeal.

“Kakwenza is safe in exile. He joins me today to narrate his traumatic ordeal. Don’t miss this!” she tweeted.