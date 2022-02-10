The Inspectorate of Government has halted the process of nominating and approving names of nominees on the Jinja City Land board.

In a letter dated Febraury 8, 2022, the Deputy Inspector General of government, Patricia Achan Okiria, directed the Jinja City Mayor to halt the whole process until investigations are done.

She wrote: “The IG has commenced investigations into the above allegations and it is in interest of

justice that the process of presentation of the nominees as members of the Land Board Jinja

City and their approval by the council is halted until conclusion of our investigations.”

The move comes after the mayor, Peter Kasolo, presented proposed names of members of the city land board to the city executive committee that he chairs but was opposed by some members of the executive led by the secretary for Works, Richard Mbaziira.

After developing misunderstanding in the executive meeting, Kasolo sacked Mbaziira as secretary for Works.

The IGG’s letter has caused uproar among Jinja city dwellers who were banking on the maiden city land board to rectify the mess caused by the Jinja district land board which has been overseeing even the city.

Letter in full

ABUSE OF OFFICE, BREACH OF THE RULE OF LAW AND FAILURE TO

FOLLOW DUE PROCESS BY THE MAYOR, JINJA CITY

The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has received a complaint from one of the Councillors

Jinja City Council alleging that the Mayor in total disregard of the law and procedures has

usurped the powers of the City Executive Committee and single-handed came up with a list

of nominees as members of the Land Board Jinja City without the knowledge of the

members of the City Executive Committee.

The IG has commenced investigations into the above allegations and it is in interest of

justice that the process of presentation appof the nominees as members of the Land Board Jinja

City and their approval by the Council is halted until conclusion of our investigations.

Article 230(2) of the 1995 Constitution and Section 14(6) of the Inspectorate of

Government Act, 2002, provides that;

The Inspectorate may during the course of his or her duties or as a

consequence of his or her findings, make such orders and give such

directions as are necessary and appropriate in the circumstances.

The purpose of this letter is therefore to order and direct that the process of approval of

nominees as members of Jinja City Land Board is halted until conclusion of our

investigations or further directions from this office on the matter.