The Minister for Works and Transport Gen. Katumba Wamala has asked media channels in Busoga sub region to sensitise the population to embrace government poverty alleviation programmes.

He made the remarks at the memorial prayers ( Duwa ) for the late Ausi Wambi, a former resident of Bukoona village in Nakalama Sub-county in Iganga district.

He noted that programmes such as the parish development model and emyooga will help to improve on the people’s lives instead of misusing their valuable time and energy doing nothing.

Katumba praised Shamiru Byakika, the son to the late,saying despite the fact that he was young, he was well brought up, humble and has a warm personality that draws people to him regardless of their age, religious affiliations and status.

The Mufti of Uganda,Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje advised parents to teach their children both secular and religious education to enable them to grow up as responsible citizens with skills.

He implored Muslims to inculcate in their children values and norms that promote discipline for a brighter future of the nation.

Mubaje explained that communities and nations will continue to exist when the older generation inculcate values and norms that promote discipline among the young ones.

Concerning the burning issue of school going children impregnated during the lockdown resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mufti said that they should be allowed to return to school in order to pursue their life dreams.

Mubaje hailed the late Wambi for bringing up his children properly as it is exhibited by one of them Byakika, a radio journalist at NBC Media House.