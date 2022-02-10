Some of the losers in the FDC primaries for the EALA have urged the party to front more than one candidate to boost its chances of success at the election.

The Najjanankumbi based party conducted its primaries of February 8 where Harold Kaija, the party’s deputy secretary general emerged winner with 27 votes.

He defeated Dr. Joseph Tindyebwa (15 votes), Jamal Wante Lwanga (14 votes ) and Suzan Nanyonjo who scooped five votes.

Tindyebwa and Wante have since objected to the party position of fronting only Kaija arguing that this may disadvantage the party at the polls.

“We are not opposing the victory of our brother Harold Kaija, but we are objecting to the CEC decision of fronting one candidate. What if the fronted candidate loses in the majority parliamentary vote? That means FDC will have totally lost,” Tindyebwa said.

The party’s deputy spokesperson John Kikonyogo opposed this view saying that all candidates who took part in the primaries were aware of the guidelines.

“These elections fall under Mr Tindyebwa’s docket of Research and Policy…He is a member of NEC and he has been part of the process throughout,” Kikonyogo said.

Tindyebwa also slammed the decision by the party not to allow some members votes by proxy.

Kikonyogo said the so called proxy method of voting caused irregularities in the 2016 party’s presidential elections.

“Some time back we had a problem in Namboole when Nandala [Mafabi] and [Mugisha] Muntu stood and some people voted six times using the proxy method. So we agreed that there would be no more proxy votes,” Kikonyogo said.