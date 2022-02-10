By Victoria Bagaaya

Seven out of nine bills in the 11th parliament have missed the 45 day deadline some with no request for extension.

Laxity, incompetence and absenteeism in the committees was cited for failure in processing bills but to what expense is this to the taxpayer?

Rule 1: 28 in the rules of procedure of parliament provides for processing of bills from the first reading to bills being forwarded to the committee for scrutiny and a subsequent report back to the House all in 45 working days.

But barely nine months in office, bills failing to hit deadlines with no request for extension has become the order of the day for the 11th parliament

So far 7 out 9 bills have missed the 45 day deadline, including the Markets Bill, 2021 Mineral and Mining Bill, 2021, Succession (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Supplementary Appropriation Bill No. 2, 2021 and Supplementary Appropriation Bill No.3.

Others are: Physical Planners Registration Bill, 2021 and Fisheries and Aquaculture Bill, 2021.

Kalungu West MP Joseph Ssewungu said the delayed processing of bills renders Parliament incompetent.

“All chairpersons should be held responsible,” Ssewungu said.

Bugiri municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa blamed resource constraints and the magnitude of some bills, which he said need more time to be processed.

But without enforcement mechanisms and punishments for missing deadlines, Basalirwa said it’s now up to the whips to put committees to order.

The Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga says that most of those having issues are in the NRM, but government chief whip, Thomas Tayebwa argues that they have increased the level of compliance.

The 11th parliament has a target of 35 bills, 14 have been tabled and of these 6 have been passed with 5 assented to by the president

Tayebwa said they are working around the clock to have some of these bills handled.