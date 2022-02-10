The Minister of State for Education and Sports (Primary Education), Dr Joyce Moriku, has said that her ministry will be investigating the inappropriate content in the integrated science text books for primary six pupils.

Dr Moriku was presenting a ministerial statement on the inappropriate content which was raised by the Amuru District Representative, Hon Lucy Akello, who noted that the content in the primary six integrated science textbooks was inappropriate for that age group.

“The Ministry of Education and Sports has set up a committee of experts to analyse the textbooks and correlate with the curriculum including the elementary levels. The ministry will also take immediate action after the recommendations of the committee,” she said.

However, she informed the Members that the curriculum was aimed at creating awareness among the learners on their reproductive systems, which included myths and misconception about family planning.

“With the COVID pandemic, there has been an increase in the number of pregnancies, sexual abuse, child molestation and rape and the effects of HIV/AIDS. This content will help them know the changes of their bodies and the consequences it brings,” she said.

Moriku added that the leaners in primary six needed to know about the changes in their bodies from the onset.

“This age group have changes in their body organs and hormones that come with psychological changes, and this was a great opportunity for the learners to understand these changes and accept them and gain skills on how to care for their bodies during and after puberty,” she said.

The minister noted that the publishers would have to adhere to the process and procedures of material evaluation to avoid exposing learners to materials that are not quality assured and age appropriate.

The Deputy Speaker, Anita Among, who chaired the plenary sitting on Wednesday 09, February 2022, noted that it was unfortunate that parents were giving away their responsibilities to teachers.

“Why are we running from our responsibility? Why are we leaving it to the teachers? Can we take it upon ourselves to discuss and show the children what is right and wrong? They have phones and they keep looking at pornography – can we stop them? Why have we left all the responsibility to the teachers?” she asked.

Source: Parliament of Uganda website