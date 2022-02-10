The State Minister for Microfinance has said government is not to blame if members of the public fail to benefit from Emyooga program aimed at alleviating poverty.

Kaoslo said government has played its part to introduce the program that will help alleviate poverty and the onus is now on the public to embrace it.

“Now it’s time to shift your focus on development because the Emyooga reports I have received aren’t good. You have been eating government money from Entandikwa, bonna bagaggawale, Youth Livelihood program but just know you are your own enemies if you waste it because that money is meant to change your lives,”Kasolo said.

The minister was speaking as part of Emyooga monitoring program at Kaberebere Town Council headquarters in Isingiro district.

He said it’s shocking that areas like Isingiro that voted for the NRM aren’t performing well in government backed programs.

” Those who don’t vote for us are doing well but you who vote 98 percent for NRM are doing badly. Why are you doing this?”

Going forward, Kasolo said he was going to give more facilitation to Isingiro district commercial officer whose task is to ensure the program prospers in the district.

” I have been given another Shs 20 million to inject into each Sacco across the country. But only Saccos that performed well will get the money. Now the commercial officer must write down particulars of all defaulters. Government is going to ensure that they back,” he said.

With Isingiro West Emyooga beneficiaries saving around Shs 38 million, the minster gave examples of areas such Kyotera Country where savings have clocked Shs 400 million.

The minister said if they’re to catch-up they need to save more with Saccos.

” The problem we have is eating every single penny you get thinking you will get tomorrow,” he said.” With such mentality, you can’t save. You need to be frugal with your funds.”

Abdul Bisaso, the deputy national coordinator for Emyooga re-echoed the poor performance of the program in Isingiro but urged leaders and members of the public to put in more efforts to ensure the program is beneficial.

Bisaso noted that the amounts by members in form of savings in Emyooga ssacos are not pleasing.

” Isingiro as a district has five constituencies but you have around shs 200 million in savings but the produce Sacco in Mbarara City North alone saved Shs 220 million. It’s time you people woke up. The games are over,”Bisaso said.

Speaking at the same function, Kabuyanda town council Mayor, Eldard Biryeija asked the minister to give powers to LC one chairpersons to arrest Emyooga funds defaulters.

Currently the role of arresting defaulters is with Resident District Commissioners ( RDC) but the mayor says they can’t cover a lot of ground.

“The RDC is one in an entire district so he or she can’t be everywhere but in each village we have an LC one chairperson. They should be given powers to arrest those who aren’t paying back,”Biryejja said.

Isingiro West MP, Reuben Arinaitwe has asked for Emyooga program trainings to be done in his area.

Arinaitwe said when the program was implemented some people went into groups in which they had no specialization.

” People were going to any group that’s why we need to do more trainings because there are certain things they didn’t understand,” he said.

The MP asked also for more facilitation to technocrats such that they can implement the program effectively.

” Technocrats need to move and they need transport. They need more funds,” he said.