The third offensive route against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) operating in Ituri Provinces and North Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was has been opened by the UPDF.

This was evidenced when UPDF combat vehicles crossed into Burasi in the DRC using the newly installed ferry at Haibale Landing site on River Semulik.

The overall Commander ‘Operation Shujja’, Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga while opening the Burasi – Boga route at Burasi landing site in DR Congo noted that crossing into Congo using this approach route marked the start of the second phase against the rebel group..

“The first phase dealt ADF a devastating blow where many died, others got injured and the rest scattered. We are now hunting down those who scattered and ultimately we shall get them,”Gen Muhanga said.

He revealed that the road from Burasi to Boga, a stretch of about 50kms which was impassable; is being worked on jointly by both UPDF and FARDC.

The road, he said, will connect Mbau, Ouicha, Eringeti, Kainama, Tchabi, Olamoyo, River Semulik Bridge up to Mukakati, making what the Congolese commonly refer to as the triangle of death.

“ That means if this security road is opened, we will have covered the triangle of death. We shall have encircled the enemy operating in that triangle,” Maj Gen Muhanga explained.

He also said that the renovated road will ease the movement of supplies to the forces instead of using the costly air transport, and further accelerate trade and movement of people between the two countries.

“Already people from the two countries are enthusiastic about using the ferry. It has accelerated trade and movement of people using the shortest distance,” the overall Commander Operation Shujja,”he observed.

According to Gen Muhanga, the ongoing construction of Kasindi-Beni to Butembo road and the Bunagana-Ruchuru road to Goma will propel the strategic infrastructural partnership between Uganda and DRC, thereby strengthening lasting peace and prosperity.

The joint operation in Eastern DRC started with phase one when UPDF using Nobili -Kamango- Mukakati route, joined their counterparts FARDC on December, 1, 2021.

This preceded the assault force advancing deep into Virunga impenetrable forest dislodging ADF terrorists in several camps including their stronghold of Kambi Ya Yua where various military attire and documents were recovered.

The capture of Kambi Ya Yua marked the end of the first phase transiting into the second one.

There are three approach routes in the second phase including Kasindi-Beni route, Nobili-R. Semliki Bridge and Burasi-Boga route.