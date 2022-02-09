Angella Nantege

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has banned the distribution and sale of the “Stronger Weekend” products for allegedly containing high content of viagra otherwise known as Sildenafil Citrate.

NDA confirmed that it took a laboratory analysis of the Stronger Weekend Pineapple wine and results confirmed that the drink was laced with viagra. The drink is manufactured in Mpondwe, Kasese district.

Abiaz Rwamwiri, the Public Relations Manager for NDA said: “On February 01, 2022, National Drug Authority team together with Uganda Police raided and undertook a search for the factory in Mpondwe and collected the products together with other samples.

“Sildenafil Citrate is a drug for erectile dysfunction which must be used under strict prescription by qualified medics as it has serious side effects which include extreme abdominal complications,respiratory and heart problems, renal failure and sometimes leading to comma, and even death,” Rwamwiri said.

Rwamwiri cautioned traders, bar owners against selling the product.

NDA also directed the manufacturer to stop production and distribution of these products with immediate effect.

“The Stronger Weekend products should stop manufacturing these products with effect from today, we have also advised Uganda National Bureau of Standards to take regulatory action and ensure that the manufacturers and distributors are compelled to recall all the supplied batches of these products,” said Rwamwiri.