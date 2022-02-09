HENRY MUGENYI

The Uganda National Roads Authority has collected over Shs 2.5billion from the newly commissioned road toll at Entebbe Expressway in one month.

The revelation was made by Allan Ssempebwa, the senior public relations officer at UNRA.

Calculations

Average toll fees per vehicle/route UGX 5,000 Revenue in 30 days UGX 2.5Billion No. of vehicles/routes per day 20,000

The road toll started on January 8, 2022.

Construction of the Shs 1.19 trillion Entebbe Expressway started in July 2012. The road was officially opened in 2018.

It is a four lane road with 2 lanes either way and runs through 2 districts of Kampala and Wakiso with 32km long.

The expressway has 19 overhead bridges and 18 underground bridges.

Nambirigwa bridge is the longest with 240 underground concrete and steel poles with a depth of 55 meters each. The road has a lifespan of 100 years.

The contractor for the expressway was China Communication Construction Company (CCCC).

The road was constructed using credit through Exim Bank and Shs 1.3 billion ($350 million) and Shs 4.5 billion ($126 million) contributed by the Government of Uganda.

The total cost for the contractor was Shs 1.7 trillion ($476 million).

The loan is to be paid in 40 years.