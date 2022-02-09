By Richard Oyel

Three people have died after a horrific car accident in Iriiri, Napak district. The accident took place on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

“The dead have been identified as Atino Sarah, Okello Joseph, and Alebo Margret all from Amuria District who died on spot, while five other passengers were evacuated to Matany Hospital for treatment in non-life-threatening injuries”, Mike Longole, Police spokesperson said.

A motor vehicle reg. no. UBA 005 U, Canter, green in colour was moving along Soroti – Moroto road when it got accident. The vehicle was also loaded with bags of maize flour.

”Preliminary investigations indicate that the headlights went off leading to reduced visibility, causing it to lose control and overturn on the eastern side of the road near the orange orchard,” Mike Longole revealed.

The OC traffic Napak and his team visited, reconstructed the scene and investigations have commenced.

“We towed and parked the vehicle at Iriiri Police station pending IOV inspection. While the search for the driver who is on the run is ongoing”, Mike Longole told Nile Post.