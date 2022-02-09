By Isaac Otwii

High Court sitting in Lira city has sentenced to 40-years imprisonment a 30-year old man over the death of his wife.

Calvin Alele, a resident of Lira city appeared before Lira resident judge, Justice Duncan Gaswaga to answer to the charge of murdering of his wife, Scovia Amule.

Amule’s body was in 2019 found burnt beyond recognition at Kabalega market in Dokolo District, days after she was last seen with Alele.

Prosecution told court that the deceased did not return home after that last date with the suspect, prompting the relatives to report her missing to the local leaders.

“After a period of two weeks, the accused went to the deceased’s house at night and asked a neighbor to divide the property of the deceased, claiming he had no hope of the deceased returning,” prosecution told court.

Court also heard that the convict was only arrested after weeks when the deceased’s body was recovered and identified in Dokolo District.

However, while appearing before the high court judge, Alele pleaded not guilty of murdering his wife.

Alele’s testimony was contradicted by the evidence found at his home which included a motorcycle and clothes belonging to the deceased.

Justice Gaswaga ruled that Alele is behind the murder of his wife.

Prosecution told court that despite having no criminal record, the accused caused the death of a hardworking woman who was struggling to raise her children.

However, Alele’s lawyer Kuirinos Oyugi Onono prayed to court to give the accused leniency, considering that he is a young man who had just completed school.

“Having him spend the 45 years paid for by the state in prison would ruin his future of being someone important in life. The accused is sick and his grandmother and daughter depend on him,” he prayed to court.

But, Justice Duncan Gaswaga maintained that prosecution had proven beyond reasonable doubt that Alele caused the murder of his wife.

“I have considered all that has been said. This is a very unfortunate incident because the deceased was burnt beyond recognition. The punishment is to help the convict reform so that by the time he is free he can be a good person in the community,” says Justice Gaswaga.

“I shall impose a sentence of 40 years. The 2 years,10 months and 24 days you have spent on remand shall be deducted. The properties of the deceased shall also be handed back to the family and you can as well make an appeal through the court of appeal if not satisfied with this ruling,” Justice Gaswaga ruled.