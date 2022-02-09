Police in Pallisa has rounded off at least 10 people in what seems to be one of the complex cases in the district.

It all began with the death of David Omodoi one of the residents in the area who allegedly succumbed to injuries following a beating from his colleagues at Nabitende Trading Centre.

According to witnesses, after being beaten by colleagues, Omodoi strolled to the police to report the matter. He was given forms to take medical tests so that the police can proceed with his assault case.

However, in the evening of the same day, on the way from the police with his forms, Omodoi collapsed and spent most of the night by the roadside.

He was later picked up by sympathizers who took him to Pallisa Hospital but died in due process.

On hearing the news of Omodoi’s death, members of his family went on a rampage, attacking all the suspects said to have beaten the deceased, setting their houses on fire as well.

Immaculate Emily Alaso the Bukedi North Region Police Spokesperson confirmed the developments.

She said the police swung in action after getting the tip and arrested the suspects to stop further damage.

The three suspects who clobbered the deceased have been identified as Richard Ojangole, David Okurut, and one only identified as Olinga who are on the run.

‘’We want to caution all members of the public against involving in any acts of mob action its illegal and once got you will be prosecuted’’ Alaso warned.