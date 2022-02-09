After successfully chasing vendors off the streets of Kampala, Kampala RCC Hudu Hussein has said that his next step is to ensure that landlords light up their building with lights that are similar those he saw in Dubai.

Speaking to NBS Television, Hussein said that Kampala is very dark, something that he has vowed to change after completely clearing the streets.

“Our next step is to ensure that all these major buildings like Crested Towers, Charm Towers, NSSF Building and all these major buildings, we want the landlords to paint them, we want them to put lights that are deserving of a capital city, the lights we see in Dubai,” Hussein said.

Last month, the Kampala City Resident District Commissioner issued a notice to vendors, ordering them to vacate the streets in a move that he said would decongest the city and make it more organised.

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) successfully implemented the directive, although it was condemned by a section of politicians in the opposition mostly.

Hussein, in his conversation with NBS urged the vendors not to be hoodwinked by politicians into returning on the streets because they will be arrested.