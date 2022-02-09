Additional reporting by Henry Mugenyi

Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija has fled to exile, through Rwanda, his lawyer Eron Kiiza has confirmed.

According to sources, Kakwenza’s destination is not known yet, but he is believed to be headed to Germany in Europe.

The critical author who has been battling charges related to offensive communication in regards to tweets he made about President Museveni and the Commander of Land Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba last month requested the court to allow him access to his passport to enable him to travel abroad for proper treatment following torture while in detention.

In a phone interview with Eron Kiiza, the lawyer revealed that Kakwenza had chosen to protect his life by fleeing the country by use of road transport through Rwanda then to Europe.

On Monday afternoon, the Chief Magistrate, Dr. Douglas Singiza ruled that there was no urgent need for Kakwenza to get treatment abroad as he could be treated in the country. His lawyers argued that Kakwenza was in fear for his life and might be poisoned which has now forced him to use the available means to escape.

The novelists’ pictures circulating on different media platforms showing scars and wounds incurred while in detention allegedly due to torture started conversations on the topic of torture from within government agencies and the international community.

Reports presented by his lawyers last Monday in court from Nsambya Hospital indicated that he had blood clot under his nails, healing bruises all over his buttocks, back, thighs, and other body parts.

In a Facebook post, the award-winning writer noted that the magistrate can now put the passport in his dock and try it, as he was not going to ever “face him again.”

He now joins political activist and poet Stella Nyanzi among the list of writers who have fled to exile this year, sighting political persecution.