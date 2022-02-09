The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has applauded President Museveni for appointing Maj Gen Abel Kanidho into the Police Force as the Chief of Joint Staff.

“The IGP looks forward to working with Major General Kandiho, in overseeing, guiding and delivering strong leadership that supports the vision, mission and values of the force,”Ochola said on Tuesday evening.

Museveni on Tuesday recalled Gen Kandiho who he had sent to monitor on behalf of the guarantors, the assembling, screening, demobilization and integration of the armed forces of South Sudan.

He was consequently appointed the Chief of Joint Staff to replace Maj Gen Jackson Bakasumba who has now been sent to South Sudan.

Ochola also congratulated Gen Bakasumba upon the new appointment but also applauded him for the service to police for the time he has served as Chief of Joint Staff.

Gen Kandiho

The recalling of Gen Kandiho who was two weeks ago moved from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence and sent to South Sudan took many by surprise since such decisions are rare.

However, those with knowledge about security have welcomed the move saying it is meant to further ensure the country is safe.

Many have said that Gen Kandiho who has been at the forefront of bursting terror cells in the country as well as gathering key intelligence in the fight against terrorists will bring with him this wealth of experience and expertise to the Police force to guide in carrying out intelligence led operations.

Others say it was a bit awkward to move him to South Sudan at this time when the fight against terrorists including ADF is still ongoing and that as the “head boy” of Police directors, he will offer the much-needed guidance as police carries out joint operations with sister security agencies in the fight against terrorists.