The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) alongside the Uganda Premier League (UPL) have formally endorsed MTN Uganda, as the official broadcast sponsor of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League on Next Media’s Sanyuka TV.

This development promises to compliment the great strides the governing bodies of FUFA and UPL have made in promoting and growing Ugandan football over the years.

Under this two-year partnership, MTN Uganda has committed to contribute some Shs 600 million as support to clubs in the league through the MTN fans awards that will reward performing players, coaches, and clubs throughout the league season.

Depending on table rankings, all clubs will also receive a token financial reward at the end of the season. Under the MTN Fans Awards, fans will choose players and coaches of the month and season. There will also be cash prizes for outstanding players in every match.

The two-year commitment will see MTN Uganda spend Shs 300 million per year, with part of the money shared by clubs as prize money at the end of the StarTimes UPL season, increasing the prize money offered by FUFA.

The partnership was announced today in a joint press conference hosted by FUFA, UPL and MTN at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kampala today.

FUFA has welcomed the move, pointing out the need for harmony between all stakeholders to grow the much-loved sport.

FUFA’s third vice president Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi said it is good for the no.1 telecom network in the country to partner with the no.1 footballing country in the region.

“Football is an indirect means of communication. It’s a vehicle for economic development and unity. I would be right to say that this partnership is long overdue,” she said.

The vice chairman of the UPL board David Sserebe welcomed MTN back home to Ugandan football.

Bernard Bainamani, the UPL chief executive said the coming on board of MTN is a vote of confidence for other big brands to follow suit.

The Ugandan soccer administration units recognition of MTN’s contribution in promoting Ugandan football through broadcasting the SUPL on TV is a milestone that will see the game reach wider audiences across the country.

To compliment the TV live broadcasts, MTN together with Sanyuka TV will activate live viewer parks in different locations especially in Kampala for the public to watch the games and in the process win various prizes through on ground activations.

On his part, Next Media Services Group CEO, Kin Kariisa, said: “We are delighted for this partnership – MTN Uganda have been great facilitators of our broadcast of the league to date, and to see them extend this impact to the players, clubs, and secretariat only further strengthens our product.”

Somdev Sen, MTN Uganda’s Chief Marketing Officer said: “With the reopening of the economy and permitting of social activities, the timing to energise local football is perfect. This move to recognise the people and institutions that promote local football is a sure way of growing this much-loved sport in our country.”

MTN has over the years been involved and has supported Uganda football at national, club and community levels. The company is passionate about soccer as evidenced by its sponsorship of the Onduparaka FC and KCCA FC.

MTN recently entered a partnership with KCCA FC to support the refurbishment of their Lugogo based home, now called the MTN Omondi Stadium.

Since it opened shop in Uganda over 20 years ago, MTN’s proactive role in sports has positioned the brand as the biggest supporter of local sports through its sponsorships, partnerships and active engagements with the various sports disciplines including football and athletics among others.