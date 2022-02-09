The church of Uganda (CoU) has elected the Venerable Gaddie Akanjuna and Rev. Michael Okwii Esakahn as the next Bishops for Kigezi and Kumi Dioceses respectively.

The election of the two was made by the House of Bishops of the Church of Uganda sitting at Lweza Training and Conference Centre on February 9, 2022.

According to the CoU, Ven. Akanjuna will be consecrated and enthroned as Bishop of Kigezi Diocese on June 26, 2022 at St. Peter’s Cathedral, Rugarama. He will succeed the Rt. Rev. George Bagamuhunda.

On the other hand, Rev. Michael Okwii Esakahn will be consecrated and enthroned as the 2nd Bishop of Kumi Dioceseon March 6, 2022 at St. Philip’s Cathedral, Ngora.

Esakahn relaces the Rt. Rev. Thomas Irigei, the first Bishop of Kumi Diocese, who retired at the end of 2019 when he reached the Church’s mandatory retirement age of 65.

Per the constitution and canons of the Church of Uganda, when there is a vacancy in a diocese, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda automatically becomes the Ecclesiastical Authority.

After Bishop Irigei’s retirement, the 8th Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev. Stanley Ntagali, appointed retired Bishop John Charles Odurkami to serve as the Caretaker Bishop of Kumi Diocese.

When the Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba was enthroned as the 9th Archbishop on March 1, 2020, he automatically became the Ecclesiastical Authority of Kumi Diocese and renewed Bishop Odurkami’s appointment as Caretaker Bishop of Kumi Diocese.

About the newly elected Bishops

Ven. Gaddie Akanjuna next Bishop of Kigezi Diocese

Ven. Akanjuna was born August 10, 1962. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education and a Diploma of Theology from Uganda Christian University, and a Certificate in Theology from Bishop Barham Divinity College.

Ven. Akanjuna is currently serving as an Archdeacon, based at All Saints’ Church, Kabale. He has served in several Archdeaconries as an Archdeacon, as a parish priest, and as a Teacher.

Ven. Akanjuna is married to Jackline Charity and the Lord has blessed them with children.

The Rev. Michael Okwii Esakahn next Bishop of Kumi Diocese

Rev. Okwii was born February 10, 1965 into a Roman Catholic family in Atoot, Ngora District, Teso.

His baptism and confirmation records in the Roman Catholic Church were destroyed during the insurgency. In spite of fearing the reaction of his father, he got saved on 3rd June 1986 in a fellowship studying Isaiah 1:18, “Come now, let us reason together, says the Lord.

Rev. Okwii received a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Uganda Management Institute in 2003. He earned a Master of Arts in Applied Theology from Trinity College, Bristol, UK, and a Bachelor Divinity and Diploma in Theology from Bishop Tucker School Theological College (now Uganda Christian University).

Rev. Okwii was ordained a deacon in St. Peter’s Cathedral, Soroti, in 1990 and a priest in 1991. He has served in many capacities in the Church of Uganda, including as a parish priest and Cathedral Vicar.

He is currently the Archdeacon of Soroti and parish priest of Asuret. He has been a lecturer at Uganda Christian University, Mukono, Director of the Mbale Campus of UCU, and Deputy Principal of St. Peter’s Theological College, Soroti.

Rev. Okwii is married to Christine Okwii Esakhan. The Lord has blessed them with six children, five of whom are still living, and one grandson.