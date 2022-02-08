The Anti-Narcotics Unit of the Aviation police at Entebbe Airport has arrested a 29-year-old Ugandan woman who was trying to traffic 90 pellets of narcotic drugs through her genitals to India.

According to Charles Twiine who is the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) spokesperson, the woman has since been identified as Caroline Birungi.

“She had really concealed the pellets of the narcotics in a very sensitive woman body part,”Twiine said, while addressing journalists on Monday

According to Twiine, intelligence had been tipped that Birungi smuggled the narcotics into the country from Ethiopia last month, having entered the country via a porous border in Eastern Uganda.

The CID spokesperson said that intelligence has noted that many drug traffickers often want to use Uganda as their route of transit because of weak laws against trafficking.

He however warned that Ugandans should stop participating in this trade, as it bears stringent repercussions, especially if one is arrested in a foreign country.

“Our ladies have been duped into this illicit trade and many of them are willing to participate in the delivery of drugs, but this is very dangerous,” Twiine warned.

Twiine said that they have information that at least 10 girls are currently detained in Sri Lanka and India, of which 4 of these are serving a life sentence for having been caught with drugs.

He also warned travellers to take caution if someone requests them to transport packages to foreign lands.

According to Twiine, the suspect is currently being held as investigations into her case continue.