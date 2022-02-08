Local council leaders of the National Unity Platform, NUP, have vowed to take action against all forms of torture and degrading treatment of Ugandans.

Speaking on their behalf, Kawempe Division Mayor Emmanuel Sserunjogi denounced the recent spate of cases of alleged torture against citizens, the most prominent being that of writer Rukirabashaija Kakwenza.

The award-winning novelist is charged with insulting the president and First son, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

“As local government leaders, we are against the torture and imprisonment of our members, not only leaders, but even the residents of our country,” Sserunjogi said.

The media has recently been awash with shocking images of victims allegedly tortured at the hands of the state.

NUP has in the past complained about the disappearance of some of its members by security forces.

Addressing this issue, Mpigi District Chairperson Martin Ssejjemba informed the press that many parents in his community have searched for their missing children in vain.

Misery in the Middle East

Meanwhile the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Matthias Mpuuga also condemned the reported torture inflicted upon Ugandans working in Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia.

“My shadow minister for Gender, Fortunate Nantongo, is heading a team of three to investigate the complaints from citizens. We expect her report in three weeks,” Mpuuga revealed.

Mpuuga singled out the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Uganda for remaining silent about the plight of Ugandans in the Arab Land.

“Most of the complaints are about the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I am not trying to cause a diplomatic row, but we have not heard the Kingdom speak out on where they stand on these complaints despite having a presence in the country,” he said.

”Is their silence an act of tacit approval? We call upon the Kingdom to make their position very clear to citizens,” he charged.

However, government, through the state minister for National Guidance, Godfrey Kabbyanga, reiterated its commitment to ending all acts of torture.

“As government we condemn torture in the strongest terms and will not tolerate torture of any suspect,” said Kabbyanga.

Regarding the reported mistreatment of Ugandans in Saudi Arabia, Kabbyanga noted that the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development alongside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have recently engaged the Saudi Arabian government to assure the safety of Ugandans in the middle Eastern kingdom, based on bilateral agreements between the two countries.