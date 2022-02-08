In a twist of events, President Museveni who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces has reversed the earlier appointment of former Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence boss, Maj Gen Abel Kandiho to South Sudan and appointed him to police.

Gen Kandiho was on January 25, 2022 sent to monitor on behalf of the guarantors, the assembling, screening, demobilization and integration of the armed forces of South Sudan and replaced by Maj Gen James Birungi who had been in Juba.

However, barely three weeks after the deployment, Museveni has recalled Kandiho from South Sudan and appointed him as the new Chief of Joint Staff in the Uganda Police Force to replace Maj Gen Jack Bakasumba.

Gen Bakasumba has instead been sent to South Sudan in the position that had been occupied by Maj Gen Kandiho.

By being deployed in Police, Gen Kandiho joins a host of other UPDF officers deployed in the law and order enforcement body.

He however brings a wealth of experience especially in terms of carry out intelligence led operations and investigations to the Police force.