Malawi’s meteorological department has warned that several central and northern regions of the country could experience floods and urged residents to remain vigilant.

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services forecast that there could be more rains and thunderstorms in the areas.

The general public has been advised to refrain from settling in, cultivating along the said areas during the rain and crossing the flooded areas and to be alert when visiting the areas.

Parts of the capital, Lilongwe, and several low lying areas are expected to be hit by floods.

Malawi is still grappling with the aftermath of tropical storm Ana, which killed at least 32 people, caused power outages and massive destruction to property and infrastructure.

President Lazarus Chakwera appealed for reconstruction support from the international community and assured Malawians that the government would expedite recovery processes.

The country appears not to have been severely affected by Cyclone Batsirai, which has killed at least 21 people and displaced thousands in Madagascar.