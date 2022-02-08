After the opening of their recent Kampala road Optical Flagship Shop, Panafrican Optician, Lapaire, has now opened a new Optical Shop in Mukono.

Located at the Joshua Plaza, along Jinja Road Near Shell Petrol Station, The new Optical shop is set to open officially on Tuesday February 8, 2022.

The Lapaire Shop will be composed of a team of professionals among them an Optometrist, Sales Representatives and a Branch Manager.

The Lapaire team shall be offering a caring and customized service to everyone : free vision tests to identify and assess potential eye problems, eye care tips to maintain good eye health, and super-quality eyeglasses starting from Kshs. 3,400 only, inclusive of frame + lenses.

Flexible payment options are made accessible in cash or mobile money to adapt to one’s budget.

The shop’s working hours are 8.00am to 7pm, Monday-Friday and 9am to 6pm on Saturdays.

Esther Nafula, Operation Manager Uganda at Lapaire, commented that “In Uganda, The Ministry of Health estimates that over 1.2 million people are visually impaired with short-sightedness while 250,000 others are totally blind. Eyecare in Uganda has been observed to be quite expensive and inaccessible. For this reason, some people miss out on a service that could very much change their lives.”

Nafula said that in their efforts to raise awareness on the importance of eyecare and bring quality yet affordable eye care services closer to the people, they are opening their new Optical Shop in Mukono, to bring Eyecare more closer to the Community.

For the purpose of announcing the Grand Opening of this New Optical Shop, the company plans to launch an intensive Marketing Campaign both offline and online to support the first vision test bookings and raise awareness about clear sight across the community.

After improving the lives of over 40,000 people in 7 African countries in only 3.5 years, The Lapaire Group is set to revolutionize access to eyewear in Africa by giving everyone the chance to see well, without breaking the bank.

Lapaire takes care of people’s sight in Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, Burkina Faso, Benin, Togo and Uganda.