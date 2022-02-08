Lango cultural leaders have been urged to galvanise the effort of their people towards community transformation through building bridges, unity and linking with the government to increase household income.

The remarks were made after Uganda’s Chargé d’Affaires in Khartoum-Sudan, Dickson Ogwang Okul was enthroned as chief (Awitong) of the Pala Ocol clan in Lango sub region.

The enthronement which was led by Lango Paramount Chief Yosam Odur Ebii took place in Baramindyang Kuluyago Village Telela Parish Ayer Sub-County in Kole district at the weekend.

The minister of Gender Labour and Social Development, Betty Amongi who represented the deputy Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among as the guest of honour underpinned the importance of fundamentals for a country to develop.

She said there must be social structure that supports cultural and traditional leadership to help the country shape the fundamentals of the behaviours of society.

“I urged him to pick good cultural practices to promote tourism, development, and set standards for household income because you cannot continue to lead poor people who can’t take their children to school, who cannot afford health care and who cannot afford basic income,” she said.

Amongi urged the clans and cultural leadership of the Lango sub region to ensure that they bring those who are disgruntled into the mainstream so that everybody moves together for the good of the region.

“I have requested Lango cultural leaders to ensure that they reach out to those who have been having rebellious characters and unite them because we want a strong voice. You can be developmental and effective if you are divided, ”she said.

Judith Alyek, the chairperson of the Lango Parliamentary group who doubles as the Woman MP for Kole district told the Nile Post that in the Lango sub region, there are more than 100 clans which are very instrumental in the development of the region.

She urged elders in the region to respect their culture and ensure that young people are taught the norms and values of their culture for a better community.

“I have seen our children misbehaving, I have seen girls getting pregnant. I have seen children dropping out of schools. I have seen people not respecting elders. If clans can go ahead to solve these challenges in our societies, I think the whole country will have a wonderful change,” she said.

Ogwang Okul said cultural Institutions can no longer afford to only be custodians of traditions and rituals but they must inspire and change people.

“My interest has always been to contribute towards conflict resolution in our region, peace building and development as well as empower the youth. I will use my new responsibilities to promote relations between the people of Lango with other tribes,” he said.

Ogwang urged the young people to desist from engaging in reckless lifestyles which can end up ruining their lives and the future at large.

“Don’t get tired of life is so precious and there are people who love you .If you commit suicide you are a very selfish person who only care about yourself. Problems are there and don’t get in activities that lead to the death of one another,” he advised.