Kigezi sub region has presented three candidates whom they think could ably fill the shoes left behind by Emmanuel Mutebile, who died last month.

The candidates are: Richard Byarugaba, the director in charge of Finance at BOU; David Bahati, the minister of State for Industry and Prof. Augustine Nuwagaba a consultant at REEV Consultants.

During Mutebile’s burial, Nelson Shanga, the LC V of Kabale district asked president Museveni to retain this seat to Kigezi region since it is the only one they are remaining with.

However the proposal has since met mixed reactions with some arguing that the position should not be “ethnicised”

Brief Bios of the names

David Bahati

Bahati is the Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Co-operatives responsible for the supervising the implementation of the Industrialisation programs of the country.

Prior to his role as Minister of State for Trade and Industry he served as the Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (Planning) from 2015 to 2021 responsible for economic development planning of the country.

He is Member of Parliament (MP) for Ndorwa County West since 2006 he has consistently been voted the best performing Member of Parliament and minister by the Institute of Strategic Studies.

Throughout his 15 years of public service, Bahati has been a passionate community leader and advocate with a proven track record of results in the areas of National Planning and Economic Development, Public Sector Financing of SMEs, health, job creation and entrepreneurship.

Bahati, holds a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from Cardiff University (UK); Bachelor of Commerce from Makerere University Kampala and is a Fellow of the Certified Chartered Accountants (FCCCA-UK) as well as a Member of the Institute of Certified Public Accounts of Uganda (ICPAU).

Augustus Nuwagaba

Nuwagaba is an international consultant on economic transformation. He is a wealth creation expert in Africa. He is qualified (MBA) in application of central bank monetary policy on commercial bank competitiveness.

Nuwagaba has worked intensively in analysis of fiscal metrics for governments in Africa, review of financial performance and analysis of tax policies. He works as the managing consultant at REEV Consult International Limited, a private consultancy firm, incorporated in Uganda.

He was consultant for the African Peer Review Mechanism under NEPAD, was a member of the African Regional Panel of Experts on Development. Nuwagaba is a member of the World Bank Consultative Group that developed the African Plan of Action.

He was the team leader of FINSCOPE – Financial Penetration Project (2013). He was a team leader for Developing Financial Management and Training manual for Parliamentary Accountability Committees, member of audit committee of the Ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Development of the Republic of Uganda, winner of International Award for significant contribution to world society and appears in world Who is Who (2004).

Richard Byarugaba

Byarugaba is currently the Executive Director Finance at BOU and with a spanning experience of 30 years in the banking sector.

He joined the BOU in May 1992 shortly after his Bachelors degree. He is a Fellow of the prestigious Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) in the UK and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants (ICPAU).

He has since worked in various departments, namely; Banking Supervision, Domestic Financial Markets, Internal Audit, National Payments Systems and Banking until he rose to his current position.

In his current position, Byarugaba is in charge of overseeing the accounts department, National Payment Systems Department and the Agricultural Credit Facility.

Byarugaba chairs the Investment sub-committee that makes tactical decisions on investment of the National Foreign Reserves. This is in addition to chairing other committees especially the Board of Trustees for the Bank of Uganda defined contribution retirement scheme and member of the Bank of Uganda defined benefit retirement scheme.