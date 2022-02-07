Amos Wekesa

Where on earth did the deal mindset come from?

In my daily walk, I find and interact with lots of Ugandans and more often than not we discuss business and investment.

The deal mindset focuses on some big money that will come someday and find people focusing on that forgetting the importance of the small but potentially useful money at hand.

The deal mindset renders the little money earned frequently potential useless. It’s a very small number of people in the World that can make it in life using the deal mindset.

Amos Wekesa

A civil servant will tell you, in 15 years, I will be retiring and I will get a lump sum of Shs 200 million and that’s when I intend to invest in business.

Business is for example never a sure deal, you learn the ropes over time and you need a period of understanding the value of failure.

Failure can be catastrophic when you are older with responsibility of family etc without a salary but engaging in a business. Same thing applies to so many people employed in private sector as well.

Below the age of 30, you are meant to try as many things as possible because you have a privilege of time on your side. After 35yrs of age, you have less chances of succeeding out of trials and guess work and worse after 45yrs.

A nation with deal mindset will have lots of “tenderprenuers” as opposed to entrepreneurs who actually grow the economy.

Real entrepreneurs, understand the value of valuing the money at hand, they understand the value of growing the small monies earned all the time.

Discipline and consistence are only proven against time and applying multiplication of small monies over time is what works.

We are at a take off stage and have big dreams, I tell you big dreams but we also understand that using the little earned daily here in a proper way will someday turnout into what we desire now.

We aren’t sitting here and thinking and waiting for a big deal to happen.

A nation with a deal mindset sees surging numbers of middlemen, with a get rich quick mindset.

People with a get rich quick mindset don’t appreciate long term thinking and no nation grows without a critical number of people thinking and acting for long term goals.

You don’t need a lot of money to think long term….think about the parable of the talent in Bible with its multiplication effect?

The author is a tourism enthusiast and businessmen…