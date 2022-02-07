Sunday evening was a delight for fans of the Tusker Malt Conversessions show who were treated to some of the finest tracks in King Saha’s musical catalogue in the first of a Luganda episode that went live on Tusker Malt Lager’s YouTube channel.

With King Saha, the show stepped up its basics of live acoustics a notch higher as the experience got cozier and much more intimate in the jungle environs of Entebbe Botanical Gardens where it was filmed.

Clad in a sharp checkered tux, King Saha trickled smoothly into his show down with “Hullo Hullo”, a lovers’ cum fan favorite.

This fired up the RnB maven to go on rampage as he consequently belted out five other works off his anthology, “On my way”,”Muliirwana”, “Gundeeze”, “Biri Biri” and “Very Well”.

Saha’s musical performance was interspersed by “Conversessions” on his personal life, his love for farming, family and the late Mowzey Radio. King Saha further opened up about his scuffle with Bebe Cool and the allegations of drug use.

The music crooner bares it all, noting that beyond the music, he seems to prefer simply being human to stardom.

However, Saha’s talents are exceptional and time and again, the superstar finds himself in the spotlight even for non-musical reasons.

This therefore draws a complicated line between Saha’s talent and Saha the artiste.

The assortment of love ballads he sang without a doubt seemed to usher in more Valentine’s fever to the show’s viewership as he took fans down memory lane of some of his most soothing classics.

Fans can watch King Saha and previous episodes of the Conversessions on Tusker Malt Lager’s official You Tube channel- Tusker Malt Lager Ug.