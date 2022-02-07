The European Union (EU) has condemned the increasing reports of torture and other human right violations in Uganda.

In a statement dated February 7, 2022, the EU noted that for more than a year now, there has been a significant increase in reports of torture, arbitrary arrests enforced disappearances, harassment and attacks against human rights defenders, opposition MPs and environmental activists, something that puts the government in bad light.

“The arbitrary arrest of people by security services, holding them in ungazetted places of detention for prolonged periods of time, torturing them, not bringing them before a court within the mandatory time limits, are violations of Uganda’s national legislation, regional and international commitments as well as specific Presidential guidelines,” the statement reads in part.

The EU statement comes against a backdrop of the US Mission in Uganda where the United States of America also condemned torture of Ugandans and urged government to protect the rights of Ugandans and hold accountable those who violate these rights.

A number of torture cases have been reported in the media circles over the last few weeks.

Notably among them is the torture of satirical writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija who was arrested and detained for a month, for disturbing the peace of President Museveni and his son Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Upon his release, Kakwenza detailed humiliating torture that he said he faced while under detention.

National Unity Platform (NUP) party Kasese district coordinator Samuel Masereka also accused security forces of arresting him for a month and tortured him while in detention.

Masereka, while addressing journalists in Kamwokya last week looked visibly frail with wounds all over his body.

EU in their statement, said that the relevant Ugandan authorities should urgently ensure a comprehensive investigation into all these reported abuses, including the events of 18th and 19 November 2020.

“Those who are being held incommunicado should be immediately released or brought before justice and those who violate the laws of Uganda should be held accountable and personally liable for their actions,” EU demanded.