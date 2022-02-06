The Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah has been flown out of the country for treatment, the Nile Post has learnt.

Sources privy to the matter that this website spoke to say Oulanyah who has been unwell for some time was later last week flown out of the country to the US.

The development comes on the backdrop of President Museveni’s intervention directing that the speaker gets adequate treatment.

“The president was consulted about his health and directed that they handle,” a source privy to the matter told this website.

Uganda Radio Network on Sunday exclusively reported that the Speaker had been flown out of the country on Thursday to Seattle for “specialized” treatment.

It is also reported that he was flown aboard one of the Uganda Airlines Airbus A330-800neo aircraft.

Whereas details of his sickness are still scanty, it is reported that Oulanyah who last chaired a parliamentary sitting in November has been in an out of hospital for a long time.