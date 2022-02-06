National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Jastus Mugenyi has been declared winner of Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) guild presidential election.

“Congratulations to the Guild president elect H.E Jastus Mugenyi Kizito. The University looks forward to your dedicated service. Succeed we must.” the university announced.

Mugenyi convincingly beat all his four competitors to victory after garnering a total of 1,767 votes.

Mugenyi’s closest rival, Muyanja Isaac garnered 731 votes followed by Beda Witness (268 votes) while Mugambe Victor came fourth with 238 votes.

Earlier, NUP president, Robert Kyagulanyi took to his social media platforms to congratute Mugenyi upon the landslide victory.

“Congrats comrade Jastus Mugenyi Kizito on your decisive victory as Guild President, Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST). Despite the intimidation, the students have spoken loud and clear. The people’s revolution continues to grow!” Kyagulanyi posted.