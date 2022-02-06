President Museveni has directed that starting tomorrow, curfew restrictions for boda bodas are removed.

Whereas the entire economy was reopened last month, curfew restrictions on boda boda riders from 6pm onwards that were imposed two years ago as a measure to control the spread of Covid but also to control the security situation, the restrictions had not been eased for the riders.

However, speaking during the 41st Tarehe Sita celebrations in Mbale, Museveni said starting tomorrow Monday, at 6pm, boda boda riders are free to work transnight.

“I want to announce that starting tomorrow at 6pm, boda boda riders are opened to continue work. From tomorrow, the boda bodas from can work trans night like all the others,” Museveni said.

The president joked that following the reopening of the night economy, many people have been sleeping in bars because there are no boda bodas to transport them home but noted this will be a story of past starting tomorrow.

Government had explained that restricting boda bodas from operating at night was meant to curb criminality since most criminals use motorcycles as an easy means of transport but Museveni on Sunday said government will see another way of dealing with criminality other than curfew restrictions on boda bodas.

“I know some are thieves and others murderers but we shall see how to deal with them in another way but not closing them. We are to introduce digital monitors in all motorcycles and vehicles at their cost. You have to buy the digital tracking device,” he said.

“We want to end crime using motorcycles and vehicles by introducing digital monitors so that if I am here central command knows who is here. If I try to remove it the central command will see who is trying to remove it. The issue of using vehicles to commit crime using vehicles or motorcycles to cause crime and change plate numbers is finished. It will no longer happen.”

Museveni also noted that within the next six months, the process of installing spy chips in all vehicles and motorcycles will begin.

The development comes on the backdrop of a petition by activists calling for an end to the restrictions on bda bodas.

The E-Trade Association of Uganda, an umbrella organization that converges companies and organizations that use the power of the internet to create jobs in Uganda recently asked government to lift the curfew restrictions on boda bodas so as to enable Ugandans get access to the affordable means of transport .