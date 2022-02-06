During St.Lawrence University’s 12th graduation ceremony on Thursday, one thing stood out as a woman broke into tears of joy to celebrate her daughter who had got a first class degree.

The ceremony momentarily came to a standstill as Seargent Martha Adeke, the officer in charge of Kireku police post under Kira division could not help breaking down into tears of joy after her daughter, Sharon Auja had been announced as the best female student.

When the master of ceremony announced that Auja had bagged a first-class degree in counselling psychology, out of nowhere, Adeke broke into a loud ululation that left everyone surprised.

But things were not yet done as she was seen carrying her daughter high as both proceeded to the podium to receive the dummy cheque as a reward for such a success.

That moment saw both of them break into tears of joy.

This further left many in awe, including former Vice President and St.Lawrence University chancellor, Edward Kiwanka Ssekandi.

Commenting about the incident, Auja said she became emotional seeing her mother carry her amidst the crowd that had gathered to witness the graduation ceremony.

“She is my loving single mother who made this thing such a big deal unintentionally through her naturally expressed excitement and pride that eventually caught the public’s attention,” Auja said in a post on her social media platforms.

Single mother

Auja described her beloved mum as a single mother of five who used her meagre police salary to ensure she attains the best education.

“My mum has gone through every struggle to see us through school. We all know the salary of a police officer is insufficient but she did every other hustle possible alongside her police job to make fees available. She sold malwa, reared all kinds of birds and pigs and sold to supplement her meagre police salary,” the third born said of her mother.

Make mum proud

Auja says she will do everything within her means to ensure she makes her mum proud.

“Afande Adeke Martha I hope I made you proud and the sky is the limit. We made it. Continue praying for me so that I can get a good job and build you a big house.”