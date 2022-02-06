The head of cancer prevention services at the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), Dr. Noleb Mugisha has revealed that women in Uganda bear the biggest burden of suffering from cancer-related diseases compared to men.

He made the remarks as Uganda joined the rest of the world to commemorate World Cancer Day under the theme “Closing the care gap”.

According to experts every year 10 million people around the world die from cancer, a number which is more than HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis combined.

These figures are likely to shoot up if action is not taken as it is estimated that by 2030, cancer deaths around the world will increase to 13 million people annually.

Mugisha noted that cancer of the cervix tops the list of the types of cancers affecting women, accounting for over 20% of all the cancers registered in the country.

“Taking an example of breast cancer, the chances of surviving breast cancer can be above 90% if a woman is screened regularly and the cancer is detected in the early stages. However, women living in rural areas have to travel long distances long distances to a care centre that provides screening,” he said.

He said cervical cancer is followed by breast cancer which stands at 7.8%, with prostate cancer in third-place standing at 7% of the cases registered.

He said Uganda registers about 40,000 people every year with cancer-related diseases and out of these about 22,000 die.

Health experts have called upon the public and all other stakeholders to bridge the gaps in quality cancer care and treatment by boosting early detection and treatment to be able to register positive outcomes.

Dr. Nixon Niyonzima, a cancer expert at UCI, said that worldwide said this situation can change if these people are screened early and the right treatment is given.

Dr. Cary Adams, an expert said individuals and communities must come together and break down barriers.

“We have achieved a lot in the last decade in cancer care and control around the world but not addressing inequities in society is slowing our progress. Closing the care gap is about fairness, dignity and fundamental rights to allow everyone to lead longer lives in better health, ”said Adams.