The Teso cultural leader and paramount chief Papa Augustine Osuban Lemukol, the Emorimor has passed on.

The Emorimor, died Saturday evening at Mulago National Referral Hospital where had been admitted since last week.

It is reported that Emorimor had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital at the time of his passing.

The Prime Minister of the Iteso Cultural Union confirmed the news of Emorimor’s passing, adding that more information will be communicated regarding his funeral rites.