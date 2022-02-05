Muslims have been asked to join hands to renovate the National Mosque following the failure by the Finance Ministry to release funds as directed by President Museveni.

Sheikh Imran Abdnoor Ssali Uganda Muslim Supreme Council(UMSC) secretary in charge of Preaching and Islamic Propagation (Dawah), said in the run up to the 2016 general elections while at old Kampala, Museveni pledged to renovate the national mosque on request from the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Ramadhan Mubaje.

“The president stood in this very place and pledged to support the renovation of this mosque seven years ago. He argued that since the late President Gaddafi built us a magnificent Mosque, it was upon the government to maintain it,” he said.

He noted that two days after the president’s visit, a team from the UPDF Engineering Brigade came to the mosque and did an assessment and presented their findings to the president.

Ssali explained that thereafter the president tabled the proposal before the cabinet, which okayed the renovation works.

“The President directed the minister of Finance,Matia Kasaja in writing to release the funds and even copied it to our leaders here. But it’s now seven years down the road nothing has been done,” he said.

Ssali noted that Kasaija’s refusal to implement the presidential directive is a sign of discrimination against muslims.

“We can’t take this lightly. We have nothing about the president. He played his part. We blame Kasaija and view this as discrimination against muslims. How come they release money to support other religious groups and not Muslims? he queried.

Ssali, who was delivering the Friday sermon at Old Kampala Mosque, said it’s upon this background that they have resolved to ask Muslims to join hands and renovate the Mosque.

“After losing all hope of getting help from the government and other donors it is our prayer that Muslims join hands to renovate the national Mosque,” he said.

He explained that the mosque needs urgent renovation as Muslims prepare for the Holy Month of Ramadhan, which is less than two month away.