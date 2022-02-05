Last week was about the things men do during sex that women hate. Today we flip the coin. Women do some nasty stuff, and men hate every bit.

This takes the fun out of the sex. And all you have is a man who only wants to orgasm.

Who goes to the bathroom just before sex, and they take a full-blown shower? Women always go to the bathroom in the middle of foreplay, and they just want to pick up from where they left off.

All that time you take in the bathroom, that guy’s mind sways off. It is no wonder during that bathroom break, a man will opt to be on his phone flirting with another woman. Someone who will keep the horn going till you are done with whatever.

The most disgusting part of it all is when you step out of the bathroom without freshening up. A man will go on with the foreplay and later the sex just to get rid of a horn. None of you will enjoy that sex.

Most pretty women think their face and body will do. All they do is lay back and take it like some kind of medicine.

You have to be part of the fun. Your face got you in the sheets. Show some skill. Men deserve excellent sex, and there is only one way you can give it as a woman.

Be part of the act. Move your body like you are enjoying every part of what is happening. You know you like it. Enjoying sex doesn’t make you a whore. It makes you a goddess.

What’s with women who start moaning before the guy even sits down on the same bed with them?

Some women are so pretentious that even before the guy breathes down their neck, they are ready to orgasm.

That fake loud moan gives you away as a pretender, and even if you genuinely cum, they won’t believe a moan out of your mouth. Total turn off. Good sex will let genuine moans out. Don’t fake it. Not even for money.

Men don’t like it when one is overly conscious about their body. Those stomach tyres, the fallen angels, are all part of the package. He has seen them, and he is still going on with you.

Don’t fear to turn because you know that the tyres will run. Don’t use your hands to uplift the fallen angels the entire time instead of using them to please your man. Once the clothes are off, it’s lights and action.

Missionary style. This is the most comfortable sex style for lazy women. They want just to lay back and move their hands about his back as he does all the work. Men do not like that.

The church girl act stops in the streets. Once the bedroom door closes behind you, it is a war zone. Rotate.

Can you please cum? Sometimes men want to be your Rambo. They want to keep it going as long as they can. But you can do things as a woman that even the most experienced man won’t hold back. Just don’t tell him to cum. It will be a miracle if a man keeps a hard-on after that.

As we sex this weekend, do not agree to have sex with him and act like you have done him a huge favour. Why are you acting like a small god when you enter the bedroom for action.

You want to prove that there is a Saint in you, but the whore in you already won by you being there. Just get into action because you are not doing him any favours. The sex is for both of you, honey. It is action time.

Till next time, give it to him like it is the last time he will be inside you.