Writing about painful menstruation periods and the remedies in an earlier piece solved a lot of puzzles for some of my readers – they admitted.

That notwithstanding, several men had a bone to pick. Let us address it: “Avoid sex during periods”!

One of the male readers exclaimed, “my wife says sex relieves menstrual cramps and it’s been the antidote for years”.

For the harm I caused to his customary pleasure, it wasn’t my intention.

More pebbled me with friendly stones.

“Aside from relieving cramps, it’s fun, with or without the cramps, I can’t put off intercourse for four days because of a period,” one of the women readers emphasized.

Despite the rebuttals I interfaced, my pleasure was the openness on the subject, and thought of the past generations where such talk was limited to a ‘gazette area ‘before a SENGA (aunties who initiate sex rituals).

So, let me give it to them.

What are the benefits and downsides of having sexual intercourse during menstruation periods?

The pleasure associated with having sex or a sweet orgasm helps to soothe the symptoms of painful periods,” Dr. Tom Ssekungu, a gynaecologist at Florence Medical Center, revealed.

This is explained by the probable stimulation of the body to release hormones called endorphins such as dopamine and oxytocin which relieves pains associated with periods.

“Though not yet proven…not much harm is associated with safe sex during periods, it’s worth trying as the endorphin release has been proven to be helpful,” Dr. Ssekungu said.

Hear that?

So why then is it unsafe to have sex while a woman is in her periods doctor?

“With presence of blood in the vagina, it increases risk of contracting sexually transmitted diseases such as HIV/AIDS because such viruses reside in blood”, Dr. Ssenkungu said.

In addition, during the periods, the PH of the vagina which is usually around 3.8-4.5 which favors yeast growth exposes body to diseases like candida.

Dr. Ssekungu also warns that there is a risk of pregnancy (if unwanted) especially to the women whose cycle is 21 days as the sperms may stay in vagina long enough to their time of ovulation.

Many women glee at the pleasure of an orgasm. I don’t want to risk their wrath.

Here is your safe net.

Precautionary measures need to be undertaken to ascertain safe sex.

