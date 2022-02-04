Police in Masindi is holding a one Juma Wanjan to help with investigations surrounding circumstances that led to the gruesome death of his brother, yet to be identified.

Juma is said to have been woken up late in the night by his wife who tipped him that she had heard strange movements within the house, supposedly for a thief.

On waking up, Juma dashed to his secret house chambers and picked a panga, then a search for the said thief ensued.

A witness account states that Juma went about searching in the bedroom in vain, he then run outside to pursue the thief but found no sign indicating an escape.

He then guessed the ‘thief’ had not exited and he started combing for his presence in the thick darkness of the night.

His search did not stretch much as he was able to find the ‘thief’ in the bathroom, he pounced on him and started hacking him with the panga without interrogation.

Not even the wails and cries of his brother rang a bell, they were not familiar at all until at a later stage when he rested from his action to critically identify the now overpowered ‘thief’ that he realized he had been condemning his brother to death in darkness.

Juma then let out a loud outcry which attracted neighbors and later the police. He was whisked away while his brother was dashed to hospital, however, it was too late for him to make it.