The Uganda People’s Congress Party (UPC) president Jimmy Akena has insisted that one of Uganda’s oldest parties is still in the opposition, despite being seen in ‘bed’ with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) time and again.

Akena, the party’s president, a position he attained un-opposed In August 2020, made the statements while appearing on NBS TV’s morning breeze show.

According to Akena, it is not right to label the “most experienced” opposition party as non-opposition.

‘Is UPC still an opposition party? I will say yes,” Akena maintained during the interview.

“You can’t compare what the UPC has gone through to other parties. We have emerged out of it. We are willing to engage whoever and contribute to the development of the country,” he added.

He said that the UPC has been under attack for some time. Yet their contribution to this country is undeniable.

“We (UPC) have gone through so much, I don’t think you are going to find a party that has been a target of the sitting party for over twenty years.

Akena continued that the agenda of the UPC has never deviated from what it has always been, “it is about what we can do for the people of Uganda,” insisting that they do not have to go on the highest mountain to shout how they oppose the government.

“I have a position that I’m putting forward. If it deviates from the position of the sitting gov’t, I can put it out loud or I can whisper We should reach a level where we can maturely handle issues. We are not there yet, but we are getting there,” Akena said.

On why the UPC continues to hobnob with the sitting government and even have their members appointed in ministerial positions, Akena insisted that the constitution does not bar it, urging that anyone who finds an issue with it should change the constitution.

He instead praised members of the UPC in Museveni’s government including Gender Minister Betty Amongi whom he said has been at the forefront of streamlining NSSF’s midterm access.

“We are making our contribution,” he urged.

He said they have no problem joining other opposition parties in a unified agenda.

“We are willing to have an engagement,” he said.

Museveni and UPC

In May 2021, President Museveni indicated that President he was ready to engage the opposition, revealing that he had already fruitfully engaged the UPC and Democratic Party (DP)

“I talk very well with UPC and DP. Recently, I also talk to a few FDC members. The people who have refused to dialogue are those of NUP.”

During a press briefing with journalists regarding the rumor that the UPC was receiving an unknown sum of money from the NRM and President Museveni, Edward Sseganyi, the UPC Secretary General retorted that “there is nothing wrong with receiving money from NRM”.

“Who doesn’t need money? We work every day to get money. The money NRM has is taxpayers’ money and one should receive it no matter how it comes,” he said.

“Who doesn’t know we (opposition) are weak? All political parties are weak except NRM. If a political party fails to raise at least 50 seats out of over 400 in Parliament, then it is a failed party. That is why we are working with NRM,” he added.

In the run-up to the 2021 elections and the 2016 elections, the UPC formed an alliance with the NRM as confirmed by Akena during one of the press conferences.

Akena would later break his silence on the coalition, admitting that he was working closely with President Museveni and the NRM party because he wants to take over the country’s presidency in 2026.

“I am working hard to become the [next] president of Uganda and I am preparing step by step as I prepare to move ahead in the future. I don’t need to abuse anybody to reach the highest office. I will continue to move ahead in constructive engagements with all political players,” he said.