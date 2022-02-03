Uganda’s first-ever Olympic rower, Kathleen Grace Noble has been granted dual citizenship by the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control (DCIC).

Noble represented Uganda in the recently held Tokyo Olympics between July and August 2021.

In a tweet, the DCIC announced that she had now received her dual citizenship certificate, after fulfilling all the necessary requirements.

DCIC Director Maj. Gen. Apollo Kasiita-Gowa handed the rower her certificate on Tuesday.

“Kathleen Grace Noble, Ugandan olympian rower received her dual citizenship certificate yesterday having applied online at visas.immigration.go.ug from the Director Maj. Gen. Apollo Kasiita-Gowa,” Uganda’s Immigration said in a tweet.

Noble, a 26 year old athlete was born to Irish parents, Gerry Noble, a doctor and Moira Noble, a teacher who had come to Uganda as missionaries.

She was born in Kiwoko, Luweero and raised in Kampala. She attended Kabira International School (now Kampala International School) between 1999 and 2004.

She later joined the International School of Uganda for secondary in 2004 leaving in 2013. Noble then joined Princeton University in 2014 and graduated with a degree in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology.

She came under the limelight after becoming the first rower to represent Uganda at the 2021 summer Tokyo Olympics. She is also recognised as having achieved Uganda’s best time so far (30.80 seconds) in the 50m butterfly at the FINA World Swimming Championships.

Immigration noted that Ugandans in the diaspora, as well as foreigners that qualify for dual citizenship should apply online at visas.immigration.go.ug and use the service to attain their dual citizenship legally.

According to immigration, for one to apply for dual citizenship, they must submit a recommendation letter and national Identity card of a recommender who must be a Ugandan by birth of substantial standing, a valid Certificate dood Conduct from Interpol (issued within last 6 months), proof of Ugandan Citizenship (copy of Ugandan passport /National ID) and a Ugandan Passport.

For people that were born outside the borders of Uganda, these must produce a copy of birth certificate as well as parent’s passport or National ID, foreign passport Bio Data Page, recent passport size photograph, medical report of sanity from a certified Doctor, notarized oath of allegiance (download and re-attach duly signed), evidence that the other country permits dual-citizenship (letter from country/embassy).