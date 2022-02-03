Proprietors of Aloesha Natural Health Products, a company that deals in research, growing organic herbal medicinal plants on a large scale have asked government and the public at large to support herbal medicine.

The call was made at the launch of the 10th anniversary celebrations for the company to be held under a campaign named, “10 years of Natural Healing.”

Speaking at the launch of the celebration, Aloesha Managing Director, Don Patrick Bugingo said that unlike before, today the world views herbal medicine and other organic products very differently, with a more positive attitude and open-mind ready to learn and appreciate the value of nature but noted this is not enough.

“We tell this 10-year story with pride as it has been a journey of great lessons, growth and progress that has been made amidst several challenges and obstacles. These hurdles were very necessary for our growth for as they say ‘Ease is most times a greater obstacle to progress than hardship itself’,” Bugingo said.

He also saluted Hajjati Aisha Nakasujja, the proprietor of the company whom he described as a big pillar in the journey who started with a “unique motive of changing the mindset of Ugandans and the world towards Herbal Medicine and all products sourced from organic and natural raw materials/plant-based materials.”

According to Bugingo, as part of the 10th anniversary celebrations, they will hold health camps at their headquarters in Kampala, Masaka, official opening of their eco-tourism centre, graduation ceremony at their training institute and a corporate social responsibility drive among others.

“We will be celebrating the growth and diversity in our product range that includes herbal medicines, immune boosters, cosmetics, soft drinks, essential oils and spices with other new innovations currently in the pipeline.”

During the function, educationist, Fagil Mandy appreciated Aloesha Organic for establishing a strong institution that has trained and equipped a number of Ugandans with skills of making herbal medicine.

“I applaud the leadership at Aloesha Organic for the milestone registered in marking 10 years. I am delighted that I will be working with the team as I provide advisory and mentorship support, which is intended towards passing on appropriate knowledge, and skill to the students who take up courses at the Aloesha Organic Training Institute,” Mande said.

The chairman of the Uganda Herbalist Association, Hajji Jamilu Mukwaya appreciated President Museveni upon signing and endorsing of the law that guides the use of herbal medicine in the country.

“We are pleased and honored that the president signed and endorsed the law that guides all herbal medicine and complementary usage and production. This will be used as a guideline in execution of our duties. And I congratulate Aloesha for this great achievement, as an association, we will continually render our support,” Mukwaya said.