A section of Members of the Opposition in parliament has marched out of plenary, paralyzing House business on Thursday afternoon.

The members, led by the Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga marched out in protest of the alleged injustice, and torture of Ugandan citizens.

The group would later sit on the stairs leading up to the parliament entrance chanting: “We want freedom” “Free our people”.

While addressing the media, Mpuuga confirmed that they have “excused” themselves in protest against the continued illegal arrests, torture, and killings across the Country.

“In light of today the 3rd of February 2021, we have it on record that as members of parliament, independents of different parties including a few courageous ones of the ruling party walked out of parliament as a protest for the continued injustice in this country that includes, several killings and unaccounted for citizens, the torture of citizens that al;l of us have been able to see and witness,” Mpuuga said

“While all this is going on, the state actors are unable to explain,” he added.

The protest comes against the heels of a viral video in which government critic and novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija stripped to showcase marks of alleged torture that he was apparently exposed to while in detention recently.

Following his remand on charges of offensive communication, Buganda Road Chief Magistrate, Dr.Douglas Singiza recently directed prisons authorities to carry out a medical examination to ascertain Kakwenza’s health status.

In the report released on January 20, 2022, by Dr.James Kisambu, it was indicated that indeed the novelist bore torture marks all over his body.

“This medical examination found the 33-year-old male prisoner remanded at Kitalya min-max prison on January 11 with complaints of healing scars of wounds sustained before being remanded to prison,” the report says in part.

“He also had healing scars on the back, the buttocks, thighs, and hands for which he is on medication.”

According to the report, whereas Kakwenza is currently in “good health condition” he is on medication to help the torture wounds heal.