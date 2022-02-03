The silence of the East African legislative assembly (EALA) in resolving regional issues has led many to question its ability to deliver on its mandates.

In 1999 when the EALA was formed with the cardinal mandate of legislation, representation and oversight over East Africans affairs, many were optimistic of the possibility of finding East African solutions for East African problems.

20 years later with membership expanded from the original Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania to include Rwanda , Burundi and South Sudan, EALA has remained more of a sleeping giant.

Opposition behemoth, Dr Kizza Besigye said EALA has failed to deliver because its conception was built on a faulty foundation.

While this is not the first time East Africa has tried to build a community of nations, Besigye said the1960-1970s union of East African nations was stronger than what we have now .

“We had the same currency East African shilling we didn’t have to exchange money, we had East airways, airlines, harbours,” Besigye said.

But Sheila Kawamara who served in the inaugural EALA parliament defended the body’s performance saying its role is purely legislative, which they have executed.

“It has worked. We have free movement, policies on tax and common market…you cannot say that EALA has not worked,” Kawamara said.

But for a regional parliament tasked with an oversight role does EALA’s silence mean they have failed to preside over regional issues?

Kawamara said some issues are very diplomatic, beyond EALA’s mandate but she conceded that the legislative body can do more.

Besigye said political will coupled with standardisation and representation, EALA could be fruitful.