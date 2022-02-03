The government has taken over Busoga University declaring it a public institution ending years of wrangles for the management of the university between, the Anglican Church and the central government.

The Archbishop, Dr. Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu signed a memorandum of understanding on behalf of the church while state minister for higher Education Dr. John Muyingo, who represented the government, noted that the government will pay all the university debts.

To witness the signing was the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East Africa Community Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga.

While addressing the press, Kadaga said this was a happy day for the people of Busoga, students, the business community and the government at large.

“The government taking over the university has a multiplier effect. I think you have seen the growth of university of Mbarara ,you have seen the growth of Gulu University and others also growing. I can confirm that this university is going to be different. I call upon the people of Uganda to invest in real estate because the children are coming and the lecturers will need a place to stay,” she said.

While signing the final take over agreements, the state minister for Higher Education, John Chrysostom Muyingo said the universities in a given area help to foster economic development by creating concentrated clusters of human settlement which results in increased trade thus Busoga region will reap the benefits.

“After this signing I can now go with confidence to Parliament and ask for money to develop this university .The government has a grand plan of establishing a public university in all the 18 regions of Uganda in order to spur social economic development through equipping Ugandans with necessary employable skills, ”he said.

Kaziimba welcomed the move of taking over the university by the government.

“I am grateful to the government of Uganda and to the Bishop of Busoga diocese and all other stockholders for coming together,” he said.

The government takeover of Busoga University brings the total number of public universities in the country to 11.