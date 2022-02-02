The distributor and marketer of Shell branded fuels and lubricants, Vivo Energy Uganda has spoken out on a fire that gutted one of their depots in Kampala.

The depot located on 7th street in Namuwongo, a Kampala suburb caught fire on Wednesday afternoon and several ambulances were deployed to evacuate to hospital those who were injured.

The fuel company confirmed the development but was silent about the causalities.

“Vivo Energy’s stringent emergency procedures were activated immediately and the fire has been contained within the location. We are working closely with the relevant authorities to respond to the incident and investigate the situation,” the company Corporate Communications Manager Val Oketcho said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are currently unable to give any more details, however we will issue further information when possible.”

Police are yet to issue a statement about the circumstance surrounding the fire.