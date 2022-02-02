The Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo has charged the Namisindwa district engineer, Robert Mulekule Tululukha with embezzlement of funds meant for government projects.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mulekule was charged with embezzlement contrary to section 19(a)(iii) of the Anti-Corruption Act 2009 and causing financial loss contrary to section 20(1) of the same law.

“The accused between October and December 2020 while employed by Namisindwa district as the acting district engineer stole shs10 million to which he had access by the virtue of his office,” the state prosecutors read the charges.

“The accused also stole shs10 million meant for the opening of Nabewo road in Magale town council in Namisindwa district knowing or having reason to believe that the act will cause financial loss to government.”

The prosecutor however told court that investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

The Anti-Corruption Court Grade One Magistrate, Albert Asiimwe however released Mukelule on bail but was warned against interfering with investigations or else the bail would be cancelled.

The case was adjourned to March 2, 2022.

Background

Mulekule’s arrest followed an impromptu monitoring visit by the State Minister of Economic Monitoring in the Office of the President, Peter Ogwang to Namisindwa district last year and found that despite money being sent for government projects, shoddy works had been done.

The acting district engineer was accused of corruption and negligence after failing to supervise government construction projects which led to shoddy works being done and government lost huge sums of money.

“The works are not worth the money. They are shoddy, the building has developed cracks and there is no value for money. All this happened because there was no close monitoring,” Ogwang said during the visit.

The minister also accused the district engineer and his team of not doing anything despite realizing that shoddy works had been done.